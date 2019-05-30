(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Balance of Power newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

Benjamin Netanyahu is known as “The Magician,” able to turn unfavorable situations to his advantage. But Israel’s prime minister has come up empty this time.

After his election win last month, Netanyahu was expected to bring quarreling partners to heel as the deadline approached to form a government – as he had before. Instead, a deal eluded him, as two parties that had joined previous coalitions couldn’t agree on the issue of drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish men into the army.

Rather than make way for a rival, Netanyahu opted for fresh elections in September. It’s a risky gambit for a man who faces potential indictment for bribery unless he can convince the attorney general, in an early-October hearing, to drop the case.

While early polls suggest another Netanyahu victory, his recent attempts to arrange legal immunity for himself may cost him votes. And if he prevails, there’s no guarantee he’d have better luck in forming a government, even as he seeks to merge smaller right-wing parties into his Likud.

The man who will soon become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister may rue his failure to get this month’s coalition talks past the finish line. Netanyahu surely knows that elections are like war: You know how they start, but you can never be sure how they’ll end.

Global Headlines

The I-word | U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller put the impeachment ball squarely in congressional Democrats’ court with his first public comments yesterday about his investigation of President Donald Trump. But, as Billy House reports, any formal proceeding is likely months away, if it happens at all, with the Republican-led Senate likely to acquit the president in the end. A slow windup could push hearings closer to the 2020 election, a troubling prospect even for Democrats who favor action against Trump.

Read more:

Trade roundup | While U.S. talks to resolve trade tensions with Europe are struggling amid domestic distractions on both sides, its clampdown on Huawei, the tech giant caught in the wash of the China-U.S. trade war, was surprisingly rebuffed by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Meanwhile, Democrats still hope they can sculpt the new Nafta deal to their liking in Congress despite acrimony with Republicans over whether to impeach Trump and the president’s attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Socialist” slur | Trump’s favorite attack line is calling Democrats “socialists” for advocating wealth redistribution, nationalized health care and other ideas he depicts as un-American. As Sahil Kapur and Tyler Pager report, the offensive leaves 2020 presidential candidates doing a delicate dance: embracing more left-leaning policies without getting tagged with a politically damaging epithet that many shun.

Healing the rift | Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Thani will attend a summit in Saudi Arabia today, the highest-level visit since the oil-exporting kingdom and its allies imposed an embargo on their neighbor two years ago. The move reflects shifting priorities as Riyadh and the U.S. appeal for unity among Gulf Arab countries on containing Iran.

Operation cleanup | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa won praise for naming a slimmed-down cabinet after leading his ruling party to an election victory this month. The markets cheered. But now comes the real test: deliver on his promises to reignite economic growth and root out the corruption that marred the administration of predecessor Jacob Zuma.

What to Watch

-- German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers the commencement speech today at Harvard. Click here for an in-the-room look at how Merkel's rapport with Trump has broken down.-- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plan a joint press conference following meetings today in Ottawa as they discuss efforts to ratify the new Nafta.-- The International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to release its quarterly inspection report on Iran in the coming days. All eyes will be on whether Tehran has exceeded the agreed limits on enriched uranium in the 2015 deal on its nuclear program.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​And finally... Republicans in George W. Bush’s era had “Freedom Fries.” In Trump’s, they have “Freedom Gas.” Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes yesterday described liquefied natural gas as akin to a foreign policy tool, in a statement announcing the approval of exports from the Freeport facility in Texas. Such exports, he said, would give “America’s allies a diverse and affordable source of clean energy.”

