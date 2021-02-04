(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist Likud party announced it would field its first Muslim parliament member.

Netanyahu named 49-year-old educator Nael Zoabi on the party’s list ahead of Knesset elections on March 23. In a statement late Thursday, Netanyahu said Zoabi would lead party efforts on policy related to Israel’s Arab citizens including reducing violence and improving education.

Facing his fourth election in two years, Netanyahu has campaigned for votes among Israel’s Arab community in an effort to forge new ties. However, a recent poll showed the majority question his sincerity, and point to incendiary remarks he’s made in past campaigns.

Read more: One in Four Arab Israelis Open to Ties With Netanyahu, Poll Says

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.