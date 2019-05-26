(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud is preparing for the possibility of repeat elections while he continues efforts to put together a coalition ahead of a May 29 deadline, the party spokesman said in a text message.

The two parties Netanyahu is seeking to join his government are at odds over the drafting of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men into the army. New elections is a contingency plan should former defense minister Avigdor Liberman continue to insist that they serve, the statement said.

”At this stage there is no decision to dissolve the parliament,” the spokesman said in the text.

