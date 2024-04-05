(Bloomberg) -- Some key Israelis are urging their government to abandon plans to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah after pressure from the US, saying a cease-fire and hostage release should be the priority.

Hamas could then be neutralized by sealing the border with Egypt at the south of the enclave, depriving what’s left of the militant group of arms Israel believes are entering Gaza that way, they say. That could help protect the more than 1 million Palestinians sheltering in Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long been adamant that the only way to defeat Iran-backed Hamas is to send troops into the city. About 5,000 to 8,000 fighters, making up four Hamas battalions, are dug in there, the government says, alongside leaders and many hostages.

Netanyahu and his close adviser, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, have repeatedly made that case, including in testy consultations with Washington this week.

But in the wake of Israel’s mistaken killing of seven international aid workers, growing global concern over civilian deaths and the spread of disease and threat of famine, a shift is being urged by some. US President Joe Biden told Netanyahu on Thursday that unless Israel does a much better job protecting and caring for civilians, the US will reconsider its support for the six-month-old war.

“We do take into consideration what our allies advise and will do what is in Israel’s best interest,” a spokesman for Netanyahu said.

The US is Israel’s most important ally and provides a great deal of the arms the country needs for the conflict, which started when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 250 more. Few Israelis would like to see relations with Washington deteriorate as a result of the war.

Israel’s counter-attack has so far killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, according to Hamas-run authorities. Israel says much of Hamas’s fighting force is included in the deathtoll.

Amos Yadlin, a former director of military intelligence who’s advising war cabinet members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, said that while defeating those four battalions in Rafah is important, a greater priority is sealing the border between the city and Egypt.

“The four battalions can be surrounded,” he said. “A lot can be done if you really want to end the war and bring back the hostages. The two goals of the war, weakening Hamas to a degree that it cannot do again what it did and bringing back all the hostages, can be achieved. And then we can declare victory and start rebuilding Israel.”

End Negotiations

Biden told Netanyahu in their 30-minute phone call on Thursday that there needs to be an immediate cease-fire and urged him to secure a deal in long-running, indirect negotiations with Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

Intelligence chiefs from the US, Egypt, Qatar and Israel are expected to meet again in Cairo next week to push ahead with talks on a six-week pause in hostilities, as well as the release of many hostages and Palestinian prisoners and the delivery of more aid into Gaza.

And while Israel has this week opened new border crossings for aid to enter Gaza, a takeover of Rafah is bound to lead to severe civilian casualties no matter how carefully it is done.

For weeks, Israel has said it’s working on a way to allow civilians to leave the city before an attack takes place. US officials have repeatedly dismissed the plan as insufficient, and that happened again this week.

Gantz Position

Gantz, an opposition leader, former defense minister and war cabinet member who is polling far ahead of Netanyahu, may be among officials in favor of not entering Rafah. He called this week for elections to be held this September rather than in 2026, a proposal swiftly rejected by Netanyahu.

Yossi Verter, a veteran political analyst for Haaretz newspaper, wrote on Friday that it’s noteworthy that Gantz didn’t mention Rafah when calling for elections. “He skipped Rafah but mentioned the importance of the regional alliance, the Abraham Accords, which corresponds exactly to the American position,” he wrote.

The Abraham Accords refers to the US-brokered establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates.

A spokesman for Gantz didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Demonstrator Pressure

Along with US concerns, Netanyahu is facing pressure from Israeli demonstrations attended last weekend by almost 100,000 people. Families of hostages joined anti-government activists calling for a deal to free those abducted to take top priority rather than the war.

Many Israelis have lost faith in Netanyahu and worry that he’s prolonging the war to stay in power, as an inquiry and elections will follow where he’s unlikely to fare well.

In truth, even if Gantz and other centrists like Eisenkot abandon the war cabinet, Netanyahu has a solid ruling coalition with far-right partners. They want the Rafah attack to happen and could threaten the government if Netanyahu did listen to Washington on shifting policy.

But that relationship has its own complications. Ultra-Orthodox parties are angry that Netanyahu may agree to draft a number of their young men, currently excused from military service to study at seminaries known as yeshivas. They’ve also threatened to leave.

If a hostage release and cease-fire emerge and if any of the various pressures lead to a fracturing of the coalition, early elections could take place.

A conquest of Rafah is still likelier than not, but the discourse, led by the US, is shifting.

