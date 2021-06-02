(Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents said Wednesday they had formed a coalition government that would oust the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history.

Centrist Yair Lapid said he will lead with the nationalist Naftali Bennett an incongruous mix of partners who set aside conflicting ideologies in order to remove a premier on trial for corruption and put an end to 2 1/2 years of political turmoil.

If ratified by parliament in a confidence vote within the coming week, the new government will make history by becoming the first in Israel to include an Arab party.Lapid had until midnight to present a government to President Reuven Rivlin.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.