(Bloomberg Opinion) -- It’s easy enough to dismiss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to annex large parts of the West Bank as a political stunt: After all, the announcement came just a week ahead of Tuesday’s general election, with polls suggesting his party would struggle to form a government. But even stunts can have serious consequences — and Netanyahu should know that this gambit will only inflame tensions and undermine the prospects for peace.

The annexation plan is consistent with other attempts by the prime minister to appeal to right-wing voters, including a bill, rejected by the Knesset, to have video cameras monitor polling stations. Critics denounced it as a ploy to intimidate Arab voters. The Anti-Defamation League has called the campaign’s anti-Arab messaging “unacceptable and immoral.”

Nor is this the first time Netanyahu has used the promise of grabbing chunks of the West Bank as an election tactic. Shortly before the previous vote on April 9, he suggested that, if reelected, he would extend Israeli sovereignty over several Jewish settlements.

Even by these standards, the annexation plan is irresponsible. It can’t be glossed over as mere rhetoric, a campaign promise that can quietly be dropped after the election. Just by proposing it, Netanyahu — the leader of the country, not some fringe character — has worsened the already slim chances of a fair peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Unsurprisingly, the plan has met with a chorus of condemnation from Arab states, the United Nations and the European Union. All agree that it is “devastating” to the prospect of a two-state solution.

So far, President Donald Trump’s administration has avoided direct comment on Netanyahu’s announcement. This is a mistake. The prime minister has said the annexation will take place “in coordination” with the U.S.; specifically, with Jared Kushner’s long-promised peace plan. Netanyahu is apparently counting on the Trump administration to back the proposal, just as it affirmed Israel’s claims over the Golan Heights and recognized Jerusalem as its capital. He said his “personal relationship with President Trump” would enable him to carry out the annexation.

But as other American allies have discovered, Trump can be an unreliable friend. His interests may not be as closely aligned with Israel’s as Netanyahu imagines: The sacking of national security adviser John Bolton, a champion of Israel, should serve as a warning sign. Another is the president’s eagerness to negotiate with the regime in Tehran. He may have cooled on the idea after the weekend’s attacks on Saudi oil installations — the Trump administration is blaming Iran — but he is apt to change his mind again.

Netanyahu ought to remember that Israel’s long-term interest lies in preserving sustained, bipartisan support from the U.S. To ensure this, he must be reasonable, not reckless, in his dealings with the Palestinians.

In turn, the Trump administration should recognize that American and Israeli interests lie in regional stability, not in rash talk. The White House should break its silence on Netanyahu’s proposal and make clear that it will not go along.

The peace process was difficult enough already. Heedless campaign promises won’t help.

