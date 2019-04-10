(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said there’s a better chance for Mideast peace following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s apparent re-election victory.

“I think we’ll see some pretty good action in terms of peace,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House to attend fundraisers in Texas. “I never made it a promise. But everyone said you can’t have peace in the Middle East with Israel and the Palestinians. I think we have a chance, and I think we have now a better chance with Bibi having won.”

Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been developing a new Mideast peace plan in consultation with Israeli and Arab leaders, but Trump has alienated the Palestinians with a series of moves to expand Israeli sovereignty over contested land. Trump moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem last year, and this year recognized Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights.

Kushner and other White House officials have said little about the plan he’s developing, but have indicated it would be revealed after the Israeli election.

