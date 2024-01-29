(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a summit in Paris on Sunday to negotiate a return of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a cease-fire in Gaza was “constructive,” but “significant gaps” remain.

Those differences will be discussed at additional meetings this week, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

Spy chiefs and top officials from Qatar, Egypt, the US and Israel met to try to secure the release of more than 100 hostages taken from Israel on Oct. 7 that are still held in Gaza and end the war there that has killed more than 26,000, according to Hamas officials.

The deal under discussion would include a two-month pause in fighting to allow the return of the captives, according to reports in international media. Hamas wants the end of combat to be permanent. Israel doesn’t, arguing it won’t be secure until Hamas’ military and governing structures are dismantled.

Negotiators are attempting to craft a cease-fire in a way that could be seen as permanent by Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, and temporary by Israel, Haaretz newspaper reported.

The reports said women, children, the elderly and the wounded would be returned in the first month in exchange for a halt in the fighting.

Soldiers and those of military age would return home in the second month. As part of the deal, a large number of Palestinian prisoners in Israel would be released and more humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza, where hunger and disease are spreading as nearly 2 million remain displaced.

Heavy fighting is ongoing around the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis where Israeli soldiers are hoping to find Hamas leaders and hostages in underground tunnels and destroy the group’s infrastructure. Tens of thousands of civilians are trying to escape to safety from the area.

