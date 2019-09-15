Netanyahu Says Defense Pact With U.S. Would Deter Enemies

(Bloomberg) -- A defense pact with the U.S. would act as a strong deterrent to Israel’s enemies, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu’s comments on Sunday came a day after Donald Trump said in a tweet that he had discussed with the prime minister the possibility of moving forward with a mutual defense treaty. The two leaders will continue that discussion at a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu rejected claims that the treaty would limit Israel’s freedom to act.

“This adds an enormous layer of deterrence against our enemies, while preserving our ability to act and our forces’ freedom of action,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting. “We will always insist on this and this will always be part of a defense treaty, just as it is part of other defense treaties.”

