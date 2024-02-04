Netanyahu Says He Doesn’t Need Help Navigating Relations With US

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he doesn’t need help navigating relations with the US, an apparent reference to criticism leveled by one of his ministers that the Biden administration hasn’t fully backed Israel in its war against Hamas.

While Israel is a sovereign state and makes its own decisions, it appreciates the support the US has provided since the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, Netanyahu said ahead of a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

That doesn’t mean that there are no disagreements between the two countries, but Israel has succeeded in overcoming them, he said.

“I am not in need of any assistance in navigating our relations with the US and the international community, while standing firm on our national interests,” Netanyahu said. “Thank G-d, I’ve been doing this for a few years.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stirred controversy on Sunday, telling the Wall Street Journal that the Biden administration was hampering Israel’s war effort, and that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would grant Israel greater freedom to act if elected.

Read more: Israel’s Ben Gvir Criticizes Biden, Will Oppose Hamas Deal: WSJ

The statements from the far-right cabinet minister were criticized by both opposition and coalition politicians, who said he risked harming the country’s strategic relations and the current war effort.

Israel and the US have disagreed on a number of issues regarding the almost four—month-old war, including the supply of fuel and aid to the Gaza Strip, and the level of fighting.

They’re also at odds over plans for the enclave once the war ends. Israel insists on security control over the West Bank and Gaza for the foreseeable future, rejecting a US plan for the Palestinian Authority to govern the coastal strip.

In his comments to the Wall Street Journal, Ben-Gvir said his plan for Gaza would be for the strip to be repopulated with Israeli settlements and Palestinians offered cash incentives to emigrate.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.