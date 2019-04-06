Netanyahu Says He Will Extend Israeli Sovereignty to West Bank

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would extend sovereignty to areas of the West Bank in a Saturday night television interview.

“We’re on the way, we’re in deliberations,” Netanyahu said, in response to a question about why he hadn’t taken advantage of his previous terms to make such a move. “I am going to apply sovereignty, but I don’t distinguish between settlement blocs and isolated settlement points.”

Netanyahu also brought up U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision last month to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory captured in what he described as a defensive war. Speculation swirled that move could be used to justify the more provocative step of annexing parts of the West Bank.

The remarks come just days before national elections on April 9, with the premier in a close race for reelection.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ivan Levingston in Tel Aviv at ilevingston@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Ian Fisher, Matthew G. Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.