Israel is in a state of emergency due to a resurgent coronavirus outbreak, and additional steps are needed to try to stem the spread, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

The cabinet will reconvene within the coming day to decide on new restrictions and will present a plan within the next few days to address the economic challenges the pandemic is posing, he said at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Parliament “cannot behave as though it’s business as usual,” Netanyahu said.

