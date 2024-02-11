(Bloomberg) -- Israel will go after the remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah despite strong international criticism and is preparing a plan to get civilians out of harm’s way, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“We are working out a detailed plan to do so,” Netanyahu said on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, adding that “those who say under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are basically saying: lose the war, keep Hamas there.”

“We are not going to let Hamas emerge victorious,” he said. “And if we leave, it’ll be a tremendous victory for the Iran terror axis.”

Egypt has threatened to take the extraordinary step of suspending its 45-year-old peace treaty with Israel if it sends its troops into Rafah, the Gaza Strip’s southernmost town, Egyptian parliamentarian Mostafa Bakry said in a social media post Saturday. More than 1 million Palestinians are taking shelter in Rafah, many after seeking refuge from Israeli bombardment in the north.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said “there is a sense of growing anxiety and growing panic in Rafah. People have absolutely no idea where to go.”

On Fox News Sunday, Netanyahu said “there’s plenty of room north of Rafah for them to go to, and that’s where we’re going to direct them,” including with fliers, mobile phone calls, safe corridors.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, condemned Israel’s declared intention to invade Rafah. It “threatens to escalate violence, destabilize the region’s security and stability, and lead to the further deterioration and suffering for the Palestinian people,” the Saudi Press Agency cited him as saying.

US President Joe Biden last week criticized the extent of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, calling it “over the top” and escalating his criticism of Netanyahu after the Israeli leader previewed plans for ground forces to enter Rafah.

Biden and Netanyahu plan to speak by phone on Sunday, a US official said.

The fighting began Oct. 7, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 200 people hostage. Israel’s retaliatory air and ground offensive has killed more than 28,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Netanyahu estimated on ABC that about 12,000 of the dead were Hamas fighters.

Netanyahu and his government insist that Israel must eliminate Hamas and free all hostages. Negotiations for their release are underway, but an agreement remains elusive. Egypt, a leading mediator in the talks, has warned Hamas that it must reach an accord within about two weeks or Israel will proceed with the Rafah invasion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Israel has repeatedly said that only military pressure will bring Hamas to the table with an offer Israel would be willing to consider.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, touring an army base after the discovery of a new Hamas tunnel Saturday, endorsed that view. “The more we deepen our operations, the closer we get to a realistic deal in order to return the hostages,” he said.

The tunnel, which Israel showed had passed under UNRWA’s main headquarters in Gaza and received its power from its offices, contained a wide variety of intelligence assets, according to the army. The discoveries “demonstrate we have penetrated into Hamas’ most sensitive locations,” Gallant said.

Inside the headquarters, Israeli forces discovered rifles, ammunition, grenades and explosives as well as intelligence and documents, which the army said in its statement “confirmed the offices have, in fact, also been used by Hamas terrorists.”

UNRWA had no idea what was under its Gaza headquarters and hadn’t used the compound since it left on Oct. 1, Lazzarini said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, rejected the claim.

“Mr. Philippe Lazzarini, it’s not that you didn’t know,” Erdan said on X, urging the leader’s resignation. “You didn’t want to know! You buried your head in the sand!”

--With assistance from Akayla Gardner.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.