Netanyahu Says Israel Will Name Community in Golan for Trump

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s name is emblazoned on buildings and real estate around the globe. Soon his brand may extend to the Golan Heights.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he will name a community in the Golan after Trump, who officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the strategic plateau a month ago.

Netanyahu, who made the comment while touring the area with his family, said he would bring the proposal to the cabinet soon, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Israel captured the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981, a move not recognized by most countries.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alisa Odenheimer in Jerusalem at aodenheimer@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold, Ivan Levingston

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.