(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates plans to invest $10 billion in the Israeli economy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, citing a conversation with the Gulf nation’s de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Netanyahu said the two agreed that the Israeli leader’s first trip to the UAE, which was canceled on Thursday, would take place soon.

