Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to tighten restrictions on public gatherings amid soaring coronavirus cases in the country, following the reopening of the economy.

“I said our policy will be like an accordion -- you open, and if you see that the illness returns and spreads, you close,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting on Sunday. “This is not a zig-zag -- it’s the policy of any sane country, and that’s what we will do as well.”

Netanyahu said he will bring the proposal to a ministerial committee later on Sunday.

