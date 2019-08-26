(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed his director general to submit for approval a new 300-home neighborhood in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Dolev in response to last week’s murder of a 17-year-old Israeli girl who lived there.

“We will deepen our roots and strike our enemies,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Monday. “We will continue to strengthen and develop settlements.”

The girl was killed in an attack near Dolev built on land occupied by Israel in 1967; her brother and father were wounded.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gwen Ackerman in Jerusalem at gackerman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Riad Hamade at rhamade@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.