Netanyahu to Ask For More Time to Form Government, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, re-elected on April 9, will ask for more time to form a new government, Reuters says, citing a spokesman.

A heavy schedule and fighting in the Gaza Strip were cited as reasons for seeking the delay

Netanyahu had 28 days to form a government, with the potential for a 14-day extension, Reuters says

If an extension is granted by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, the final deadline would be May 29NOTE: What Netanyahu’s Fifth Term Means for Israel and the Middle East

To contact the reporter on this story: Sarah Kopit in New York at skopit@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stephen Foxwell at sfoxwell@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.