Netanyahu to Ask Pompeo to Slow Syria Pullback, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ask U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to slow the pullback of U.S. troops from Syria, an Israeli official told reporters, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Netanyahu is in Brazil on a five-day trip to attend President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s inauguration Tuesday in Brasilia.

The official also said:

Bolsonaro is seeking to buy attack drones from Israel

Israel is close to reaching an accord that will allow flights on a direct route between Israel and Brazil over Africa, cutting flight time considerably

Netanyahu has asked Bolsonaro to ease access for Israel to the Brazil market

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonathan Ferziger in Tel Aviv at jferziger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Alisa Odenheimer, Michael S. Arnold

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.