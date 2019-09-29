Netanyahu to Make Last Ditch Effort to Form Government: Likud

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a last ditch effort to form the government, his Likud party said in a text message.

Talks Sunday morning with the rival Blue and White party to form a unity government ended unsuccessfully. Netanyahu might return his mandate from the president if the talks failed, his party has said.

