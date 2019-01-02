(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu worked together with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to prod Latin American leaders into moving their embassies to Jerusalem ahead of April elections where the premier could lose his job, according to a senior Israeli official.

Netanyahu and Pompeo held an unusual three-way meeting in Brasilia on Tuesday designed to coax Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez into recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the embassy from Tel Aviv within the next two months, said the official, who was present at the gathering.

Hernandez had said he wanted “a few minutes” with Pompeo, which Netanyahu arranged via the trilateral meeting, the official said. The Trump administration’s top diplomat was in Brazil for the inauguration of President Jair Bolsonaro. Netanyahu and Hernandez were part of a roster of international leaders attending the festivities that also included Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.

The Israeli leader spent five days in Brazil, seeking to clinch Bolsonaro’s own commitment to fulfill a campaign promise and move Brazil’s embassy to Jerusalem. While the new Brazilian president avoided a final decision, Netanyahu said Bolsonaro told him “it’s a matter of when not if.”

President Donald Trump decided at the end of 2017 to transfer the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and made the move in May by upgrading an existing consular building. That infuriated the Palestinian leadership, which claims part of the city as a capital for a future state. Guatemala moved its own embassy to Jerusalem days later.

With assistance from Nick Wadhams.

