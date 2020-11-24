(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by laureate Lord David Trimble, Netanyahu’s office said.

Under the rules of the Nobel Prize Committee, a nomination made by a recipient must be discussed, his office said.

Trimble, the former First Minister of Northern Ireland, won the prize in 1998 for his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland. Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed in September to normalize relations.

