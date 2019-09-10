(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will annex war-won West Bank territory if he’s re-elected, starting with the Jordan Valley.

The extension of Israeli sovereignty will be carried out in coordination with the U.S, which will present its Middle East peace plan days after Israel’s Sept. 17 vote, Netanyahu said.

