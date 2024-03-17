(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to press on with the war against Hamas by sending troops into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite what he said was mounting global pressure for a cease-fire.

Netanyahu said efforts to end the war are now taking the form of an attempt to force Israel to hold early elections, an apparent reference to recent remarks by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The prime minister said that holding a new ballot would paralyze the country for six months and would mean halting the war.

Israel’s war cabinet on Friday approved an assault on Rafah after the civilians there have been moved out. Netanyahu’s office said the Israel Defense Forces are taking steps to relocate the estimated 1.5 million Palestinians sheltering in the city.

Schumer in a speech on Thursday called for elections in Israel and the replacement of Netanyahu. It was an extraordinary public rebuke of the prime minister as concerns grow worldwide about the civilian toll of Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, now into its sixth month.

President Joe Biden praised the remarks, saying that Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish American in history, had made a “good speech.”

“If we stop the war now, before all of its goals are achieved, it means that Israel has lost the war, and we will not allow that,” Netanyahu said Sunday at a cabinet meeting. “That is why we must not give in to these pressures, and we will not give in to them.”

He added, “I reiterate: We will operate in Rafah. This will take several weeks, and it will happen.”

Netanyahu said an assult on Rafah is the only way to eliminate Hamas’ brigades and to create the military pressure necessary to free all of the hostages. He called on the global community to apply pressure instead on Hamas and on its sponsor, Iran.

Israel Readies Rafah Assault While Reviving Cease-Fire Talks

“To our friends in the international community I say: Is your memory so short? So quickly did you forget October 7, the most terrible massacre committed against Jews since the Holocaust?” Netanyahu said.

“So quickly are you ready to deny Israel the right to defend itself against the Hamas monsters? Did you lose your moral conscience so quickly?”

Israel will also send a delegation to Qatar to resume negotiations on a deal for the return of hostages, according to a statement on Friday, after a cease-fire proposal submitted earlier by Hamas was said to include unreasonable demands.

Israel’s war against Hamas, designated as a terrorist group by the US and the European Union, started after Hamas invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 men, women and children and taking some 250 hostage. More than 130 of the hostages are still being held in Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry says that more than 31,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the subsequent war. Its estimates don’t differentiate between combatants and civilians.

With the Rafah offensive looming and a humanitarian crisis underway in Gaza, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Saturday warned Israel against using hunger as a “weapon of war.”

The large number of civilian casualties that would result from an assault on Rafah would make regional peace “very difficult,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday after talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

Scholz planned to meet with Netanyahu on Sunday as well in a bid to push for “a long-lasting cease-fire.”

“It cannot be that those in Gaza who fled to Rafah are directly threatened by whatever military actions and operations are undertaken there,” Scholz said, adding that Israel “has every right to defend itself.”

--With assistance from Sonja Wind.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.