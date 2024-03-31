(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military is preparing to move more than a million Palestinian civilians out of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, provide them with sufficient aid and then carry out an attack on the remaining Hamas fighting battalions there.

“It’s the right thing to do operationally and internationally,” he said Sunday night, speaking at a news conference in his Jerusalem office. “It takes time, but it will be done.”

Almost six months since the conflict began, Israel has come under growing international pressure — including from the US, its key ally — to accept a cease-fire in order to avoid more civilian deaths and casualties. According to Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, the war in Gaza has killed some 32,000. Israel says a third of the dead are Hamas fighters.

Read more: Netanyahu to Have Hernia Surgery as Cease-Fire Pressure Rises

The war started Oct. 7 when thousands of Hamas operatives broke into Israel, killing 1,200 and abducting 240 back into Gaza. A week-long November truce led to the release of more than 100 of those hostages. Talks involving Qatar, the US and Egypt, starting up again in Cairo are aimed at releasing the rest in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a long pause in fighting.

“We need to balance between pressure on Hamas and flexibility in the negotiations,” Netanyahu said at the news conference.

Responding to accusations in Israel that he’s not focused enough on the release of hostages, he said, “Whoever says that is wrong and misleading you.”

Israeli troops dominate the northern part of Gaza now. One Hamas demand is that civilians and fighters be permitted back to their homes in the north. Netanyahu said that couldn’t be accepted because of “significant security implications” that he declined to enumerate.

“More concessions are not what will lead to a deal,” he said. “You need to conduct intelligent negotiations and not respond to illusory and dangerous demands.”

The cease-fire deal under discussion would be for some six weeks, lead to the release of about 40 hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel and a big increase in humanitarian aid. Many hope such a truce would be extended. Israel says it will not end the fighting until the 5,000 to 8,000 Hamas militants it says are in Rafah are defeated.

Without that victory, Israeli officials say, the war will be a failure and will not send the needed message of deterrence to another Iran-backed militia, Hezbollah in Lebanon. Fighting there has escalated in recent weeks between militants and Israel.

Aid agencies and the United Nations say Gaza is on the verge of famine due to Israel’s restrictions; Israel insists this is false and whatever failures of distribution exist are the fault of the agencies.

Read more: Gazans Go Hungry as Hamas, Israel and Clans Battle for Control

While Netanyahu was speaking, tens of thousands of protesters — organizers said the number reached 100,000 — were outside calling for him to step down and hold new elections. He said at the news conference that elections now “will paralyze Israel for eight months, paralyze the negotiations and bring an end to the war, and Hamas will bless it.”

Netanyahu said the US has ideas about getting aid to the Rafah civilians and limiting casualties and he is ready to listen. But he added, “It won’t take much longer. Nothing will stop us.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.