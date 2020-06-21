(Bloomberg) --

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel may have to renew lockdowns following a surge in coronavirus cases.

“‘We must flatten the curve now,” Netanyahu said at the beginning of Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu said he will hold a meeting of ministers on Monday to decide what steps should be taken. Over 20,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Israel, including more than 300 fatalities. The number of cases has steadily risen, from less than 17,000 a month ago, after restrictions were significantly eased and many people ignored instructions to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The number of deaths has not spiraled.

“‘If we don’t change our behavior immediately, and began to wear masks and keep a distance from each other, the lockdowns will return,” Netanyahu said. “None of us want that.”

