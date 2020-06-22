(Bloomberg) --

Israel is considering renewing its controversial use of government spy technology to help fight a surge in coronavirus cases.

“We know this topic is problematic, but on the other hand, we know it contributed greatly to keeping the epidemic in check,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday at a meeting of cabinet ministers handling the virus outbreak.

Algorithms and artificial intelligence have been mobilized around the world to fight a pandemic that’s threatening millions of lives. But there’s also the fear that surveillance measures normally used against terrorists and criminals will also be mobilized to track dissenters and infringe on individuals’ privacy.

Earlier in the year, Israel authorized the country’s domestic security agency to use counterterrorism tracking technology to retrace the encounters of virus patients. Critics called it a dangerous precedent, and its use was discontinued after the outbreak tapered off.

The understanding was that it could be deployed again if infections surged and legislation governing its deployment were passed. But Israel’s Channel 12 released recordings on Sunday of Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman expressing reluctance to renew its use. An irate Netanyahu called for investigating the source of that leak from a cabinet meeting.

Over 20,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Israel, including more than 300 fatalities. The number has steadily risen from less than 17,000 a month ago after restrictions were significantly eased and many people ignored Health Ministry guidelines on masks and social distancing.

The prime minister said he is considering “dramatically” intensifying enforcement of guidelines meant to keep infection from spreading, including through higher fines. He’s also weighing localized lockdowns and renewed limitations on public gatherings, while the Health Ministry prepares for a major surge in ventilator patients, he said.

While the number of deaths has not spiraled, Netanyahu said Sunday that the forecasts he was given over the weekend were all “harsh.” He gave no further details.

