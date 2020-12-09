Netanyahu Will Be First to Get Pfizer Vaccine in Israel

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’s going to demonstrate his faith in Pfizer Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine by being the first in the country to be inoculated.

Netanyahu disclosed his plan following the delivery of the first shipment of the vaccine to Israel on Wednesday.

“I believe in this vaccine, I expect it to get the necessary approvals in the next few days,” Netanyahu said. “I want the citizens of Israel to be vaccinated, and in order to do that, I want to serve as an example to them, and I plan to be the first inoculated with the vaccine in Israel.”

Netanyahu promised to bring millions of doses of vaccine to Israel, where morbidity figures have been climbing since the easing of the country’s second lockdown, imposed in mid-September. The daily average for new coronavirus infections climbed to nearly 1,500 on Tuesday, double the figure two weeks ago.

Close to 349,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Israel since the beginning of the pandemic, including 2,932 fatalities.

(Updates with PM’s comment in third paragraph)

