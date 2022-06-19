(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology giant NetEase Inc. plunged the most since September on Monday after delaying the launch of a key game in China to an unspecified date.

Shares slumped as much as 10.5% in Hong Kong, leading declines on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The mobile gaming giant said Sunday that it will postpone the original June 23 China launch of Diablo Immortal, the mobile game it co-developed with Activision Blizzard Inc.

