(Bloomberg) -- Netflix added Axel Springer CEO Mathias Doepfner to its board, bringing on the expertise of the former music critic who once ran Die Welt newspaper and has invested aggressively in digital media at the German publishing house.

Doepfner bolsters the Netflix board’s experience in Europe after the company added Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Paris-based Eutelsat Communications, earlier this year. The majority of Netflix’s subscribers are outside the U.S.

At Axel Springer, Doepfner has flirted with the television business himself, but was blocked in 2006 by regulators from acquiring German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media. Now Axel Springer is getting growth from digital properties such as Business Insider that have been investing in video.

