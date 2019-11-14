(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. agreed to amend its documentary series “The Devil Next Door” after Poland’s prime minster complained that it gave a misleading picture of the Holocaust.

The move followed an investigation into the matter earlier this week, prompted by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki raising the issue in an official letter to Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings.

Morawiecki called out Netflix for what he called “a terrible mistake” in the five-part series. The show focuses on John Demjanjuk, a retired Ford Motor Co. auto mechanic who was stripped of his U.S. citizenship and convicted by a German criminal court for aiding in the murder of Jews during the Holocaust.

The series showed a map of death camps that said they were located in Poland, using the country’s current borders.

The Polish government has repeatedly pushed for commentary on the death camps to label them as being operated by the Nazis in “German-occupied Poland,” because the eastern European nation had no government of its own on its home soil after the invasion of Adolf Hitler’s forces.

“Not only is the map incorrect, but it deceives viewers into believing that Poland was responsible for establishing and maintaining these camps,” Morawiecki wrote, saying he believed it was an “unintentional” mistake. “Today, we still owe this truth to the victims of World War II.”

Morawiecki enclosed a 1942 map in the letter, which was backed by a comment from the Auschwitz Memorial saying that “more accuracy” should have been expected from the production.

Variety reported earlier that Netflix would make changes to the series.

To contact the reporters on this story: Maciej Martewicz in Warsaw at mmartewicz@bloomberg.net;Lucas Shaw in Los Angeles at lshaw31@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net;Wojciech Moskwa at wmoskwa@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.