(Bloomberg) -- Fans of Netflix Inc.’s culinary shows will soon be able to taste some of their favorite on-screen dishes when the streaming service opens its first pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles later this month.

Diners can visit the food concept dubbed ‘Netflix Bites’ for “an elevated dining experience” featuring some of its most well known chefs, including Curtis Stone from Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and Ann Kim from Chef’s Table: Pizza, for a limited time starting June 30.

The restaurant is part of Netflix’s latest move into live experiences, which have included a “Queen’s Ball” inspired by Bridgerton and a pop-up retail store at The Grove shopping mall.

The participating chefs will prepare a special tasting menu, while Netflix mixologists from the show Drink Masters will put together custom cocktails. The pop-up will be located at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles at 115 S. Fairfax Ave and will welcome guests from 5-10 p.m. seven days a week.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.