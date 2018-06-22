{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jun 22, 2018

    Netflix communications chief departs after 'insensitive' remarks

    Nick Turner and Gerry Smith, Bloomberg News

    netflix

    This July 17, 2017, photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. , AP Photo/Matt Rourke

    Netflix Inc.’s (NFLX.O) top spokesman is leaving the company for speaking out of turn.

    Jonathan Friedland, chief communications officer, said on Twitter Friday that he’s stepping down following inappropriate remarks that he made to colleagues.

    “Leaders have to be beyond reproach in the example we set and unfortunately I fell short of that standard when I was insensitive in speaking to my team about words that offend in comedy,” Friedland said in a series of tweets. “I feel awful about the distress this lapse caused to people at a company I love and where I want everyone to feel included and appreciated.”

    While Friedland didn’t elaborate on what was said, he joins the growing ranks of executives felled by misconduct in recent months. Intel Corp. removed Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich earlier this week after he had a consensual relationship with an employee. At Athenahealth Inc., CEO Jonathan Bush stepped down earlier this month after a series of allegations about misconduct involving women.

    Netflix, based in Los Gatos, California, declined to comment.

    Friedland spent more than seven years at Netflix, helping hone its image as it became the world’s largest streaming TV service. He became the head of communications in 2012.

    “Rise high, fall fast,” he said in a now-deleted tweet. “All on a couple of words....”