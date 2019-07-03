(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is setting up a U.K. production hub at the historic Shepperton Studios, giving the streaming giant more space to increase output and fuel its expansion in Europe.

The company needs to boost its production firepower after big content suppliers such as Walt Disney Co. and AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia decided to start their own competing video services. Netflix is also creating more country-specific content to appeal to local audiences and increase its international subscriber base.

The base at Pinewood Group’s Shepperton site in outer London dates back to the 1930s and has been used for films such as ‘A Clockwork Orange,’ ‘Dr. Strangelove’ and ‘Star Wars.’ The new hub will have 14 sound stages, workshops and office space, Netflix said in a statement. It will open in October and begin work with action drama ‘The Old Guard,’ starring Charlize Theron.

“This investment will ensure that British creators and producers have first-rate production facilities and a world stage for their work,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer.

