Netflix drops free trials in the U.S. in favour of other tactics

Netflix Inc. is abandoning free trials in the U.S., opting to pursue other tactics for finding new customers in an increasingly saturated market.

After pulling the free-trial option from its website, the company said it was “looking at different marketing promotions in the United States to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

Netflix previously removed the option in other markets but has continued to add subscribers globally -- especially during pandemic lockdowns. Walt Disney Co. took a similar step in June when it stopped offering one-week free trials for its Disney+ streaming service in the U.S.

The Verge previously reported Tuesday on Netflix’s move, saying the company was rolling out free educational content on YouTube as one new marketing push. The streaming giant also began offering a free taste of some of its shows and movies on its website.