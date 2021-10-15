(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. said it fired an employee for sharing confidential and commercially sensitive information outside of the company.

The leader in streaming TV didn’t specify who the employee was or what information was shared.

“We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix,” the company said in an emailed statement, “but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

Netflix has come under fire from even its own employees recently for comments made by comedian Dave Chappelle on a show that were seen as insensitive to transgender people.

