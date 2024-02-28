(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. hired independent producer Dan Lin to lead its film unit, filling one of the most coveted open spots in Hollywood.

Lin, who oversaw The Lego Movie franchise for Warner Bros. and others pictures for Walt Disney Co., will become chairman of Netflix Film on April 1, the company said Wednesday. He fills the position left vacant after Scott Stuber announced his departure.

Lin, the founder and chief executive officer of the production company Rideback, has overseen films including a 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin for Disney, as well as The Two Popes for Netflix. His Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted as the No. 1 series on Netflix in several markets earlier this month.

Lin will report into Bela Bajaria, a TV executive who became Netflix’s chief content officer in January 2023. Although the films Lin helped produce have grossed $6 billion at the box office, his remit at Netflix is unlikely to include a big focus on pictures for theaters. At a press conference last month, Bajaria reiterated that putting movies in cinemas is “just not our business,” and that the company will continue to prioritize streaming.

Rideback, which occupies nearly a city block close to downtown Los Angeles, has served as a incubator for Hollywood talent. Bajaria said the community he built there was a big part of the reason Netflix chose him.

“What really got my attention was his creation of Rideback, a dynamic community for filmmakers, fostering collaborative and creative environments,” Bajaria said in the statement. “I can’t wait for Dan to infuse Netflix with his innovation and talent.”

Before launching Rideback, Lin served as an executive at Warner Bros. Rideback will now be led by co-CEO’s Jonathan Eirich and Michael LoFaso, according to the statement.

After producing a number of big-budget movies in recent years, Netflix is reallocating its roughly $17 billion in annual content spending, producing fewer motion pictures and striking deals in new categories such as live sports. In January, the company announced it would become the streaming home of World Wrestling Entertainment’s Raw program next year in a deal worth $5 billion over 10 years.

Stuber, who joined Netflix in 2017, announced he would leave the company in March and form a new company. He has been an advocate for releasing more films in theaters.

