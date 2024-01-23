(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment are discussing a behind-the-scenes-style documentary as part of a $5 billion deal between the streaming giant and TKO Group Holdings Inc.’s live-wrestling franchise.

“It would be mistake by us at WWE to not do that with Netflix,” WWE President Nick Khan said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We think the WWE audience, already big on a global level, only gets bigger with a show like that.”

Netflix has had success bringing sports like Formula 1 motor racing and golf to new audiences with soapy documentary programs Drive to Survive and Full Swing. Both shows drove fan enthusiasm and new audiences who started watching the sports live after having been introduced to the stars and personalities.

Earlier Tuesday, Netflix and WWE announced a 10-year deal for the streaming service to carry Raw — a commitment to air three hours of live weekly programming starting next year — as well as other programming.

Kahn said the deal will like allow Netflix is sell ads on its service “in a way that has not been seen before.”

WWE has a “treasure trove” of characters who could be utilized in Netflix programming, Khan said, citing the Undertaker, a professional wrestler whose real name is Mark William Calaway.

The deal included licensing agreements with wrestlers Dwayne Johnson and John Cena.

Read More: Netflix Pays $5 Billion for ‘Raw’ in Bet on Live Events

--With assistance from Katie Greifeld.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.