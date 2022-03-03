(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. named Marian Lee as its new chief marketing officer, replacing Bozoma Saint John as the person in charge of selling the streaming service to the world.

Lee joined Netflix last July from Spotify, and has overseen marketing for the U.S. and Canada. She becomes Netflix’s fourth chief marketing officer in just three years.

The position is a tricky one at Netflix, a company that prides itself on using algorithms to recommend shows to its customers. The company spends more than $2 billion a year on marketing, but many creators feel their work doesn’t get a big enough promotional push. Netflix tends to backload its marketing, waiting to see if a show finds an audience before devoting much spending on it.

Saint John joined Netflix in June 2020, becoming Netflix’s first Black C-Suite executive. The former Pepsi executive rose to prominence at Beats Music and later Apple Inc., which she left for a high-profile position at Uber Technologies Inc. She has cycled between four companies in the last five years, and joined Netflix from the media company Endeavor.

