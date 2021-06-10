(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is branching into toys, games and clothing based on its popular shows, looking to mine popular characters for added revenue much like Walt Disney Co.

The streaming service is launching Netflix.shop, a retail arm that will sell curated products from its catalog of shows and movies. As part of the launch, Netflix is introducing a collection of anime-inspired products, according to a statement Thursday. Products from other programs are in the works, too.

The move into merchandising is a logical extension for Netflix. Other major studios generate billions of dollars in revenue from toys, collectibles and other goods based on popular characters and shows. Disney’s “Star Wars” films and shows alone have generated tens of billions in merchandise sales.

The initial items from Netflix include streetwear and action figures from the anime series “Yasuke” and “Eden,” along with apparel and decorative items inspired by the show “Lupin.”

The shop will open in the U.S. before expanding to other countries, Netflix said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.