(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. raised the cost of its monthly subscription packages by $1 to $2 in the U.S.

The price changes, which were posted on Netflix’s website, range from a $1 increase for the lowest plan to a $2 boost for premium service. The standard plan now costs $15.49 in the U.S., a $1.50 increase.

Shares of Netflix rose as much as 3.7% on the news, which was first reported by Reuters. The streaming industry leader reports fourth-quarter earnings next week.

