Netflix rises as 2018 FAANG leader closes out year with a rally

Netflix Inc. (NFLX.O) rallied on Monday, with the year’s best-performing FAANG stock on track to close out 2018 on a positive note.

Shares gained as much as 5.5 per cent in their fourth-straight daily advance, a period over which they have risen more than 14 per cent. The S&P 500 is up about 6 per cent over the same period.

While the video-streaming company is down more than 30 per cent from its most recent record in June, Netflix remains on track for a gain of nearly 40 per cent in 2018.

The rally makes Netflix this year’s top performer among the FAANGs, a group of technology and Internet stocks that also includes Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. Facebook is the worst performer of the group, down more than 25 per cent this year. Of the five, only Amazon is set to join Netflix by ending the year in positive territory, with a gain of almost 30 per cent.

Each of the components has been extremely volatile of late, with steep moves in both directions. However, the trend in the fourth quarter has generally been lower. The group has come under pressure as investors reassess the growth prospects and valuations of the long-time market leaders.

Company-specific issues have also weighed on the stocks, with Facebook struggling amid a number of controversies, Apple seeing signs of weaker iPhone demand and both Amazon and Alphabet reporting sales that missed analyst estimates in their most recent quarter.

Despite the weakness in its stock price, Netflix has largely avoided such issues. Earlier this month, MKM Partners said the company was “as strong as ever” and forecast 30 per cent annual returns for the next five years.

The performance of the FAANG stocks on Monday -- the final trading day of 2018 -- mirrored their performance throughout the year. Facebook was the weakest, down about 2 per cent. Amazon was behind Netflix with a roughly 2 per cent gain. Apple was slightly higher on the day, while Alphabet was down less than 1 per cent.