(Bloomberg) --

Turkey’s media watchdog RTUK is weighing penalties on Netflix Inc., saying the world’s largest paid streaming service is promoting the exploitation of minors with its controversial coming-of-age film “Cuties.”

A report prepared by a unit of the watchdog has concluded that the movie, scheduled to be released by Netflix worldwide on Sept. 9, is abusive. Bloomberg has seen a copy of the report, which recommends that Netflix be fined and the broadcast of “Cuties” be blocked in Turkey. The assessment was based on the film’s trailer. A spokesman for Netflix declined to comment.

Netflix describes “Cuties” as the story of an 11-year-old girl who “starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.” The movie has been criticized by conservative groups in other countries, including the U.S.

READ: Netflix Stays in Turkey After Exit Reports on Gay Storyline (2)

If the penalties are implemented, then RTUK will be exercising its authority over web-based broadcasts for the first time.

The watchdog’s board is expected to discuss the report on Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s governing Justice & Development Party and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party, command a majority of the nine-member board.

(Updates with Netflix declining to comment in the second paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.