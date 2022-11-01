Netflix's ad tier launches in Canada: Here's what you need to know

Netflix Inc. launched its cheaper ad-supported subscription service to Canadians on Tuesday.

The new tier is priced at $5.99 a month, which costs less than Netflix's ad-free plans, which range between $9.99 a month for a basic plan to $20.99 for its premium users.

The ad-supported membership will run targeted commercials for a total of four to five minutes per hour, each up to 30 seconds in length.

Users can expect these ads to run before and during their movie or TV show. The membership also excludes a limited amount of content on the platform that higher paying customers have access to due to licensing restrictions.

The move will provide Netflix with an additional revenue stream beyond its monthly user fees.