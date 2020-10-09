(Bloomberg) -- Channing Dungey, one of the highest-ranking African American executives in Hollywood, is leaving Netflix Inc. less than two years after being brought in to handle the streaming giant’s relationships with top talent.

Her exit, confirmed by Netflix on Friday, marks the latest in a series of high-level changes at the company this year. It elevated Ted Sarandos to co-chief executive officer in July and named a new head of global TV operations in September.

Before joining Netflix, Dungey had a number of roles at Walt Disney Co.’s ABC and became the first African American to lead entertainment programming on network television. She also helped develop hit shows for the network, including series from producer Shonda Rhimes, who went to Netflix as well.

Recent leadership changes at Netflix may be a factor. Last month, Bela Bajaria was appointed to lead the company’s global TV operation, leapfrogging more-senior executives.

Friday will be the last day at Netflix for Dungey, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. There has been speculation that she may be up for a recently vacated job at AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros., Variety has reported. Susan Rovner, president of Warner Bros. Television, stepped down to take a role at Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.

Dungey is “a terrific executive who’s always carved her own path,” Bajaria said in a statement. “Although we will miss her, we wish her all the best for the future.”

