(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc.’s pursuit of Academy Awards could become an antitrust issue.

The U.S. Justice Department warned the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that potential rule changes, which could hurt Netflix and other streaming platforms, may violate laws meant to preserve competition, according to Variety.

Makan Delrahim, head of the agency’s antitrust division, sent the letter to Academy Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson on March 21, expressing concern about the way new award rules might be written, the publication reported.

Delrahim is wading into a contentious debate in the entertainment industry. After Netflix’s “Roma” nearly won a best-picture Oscar this year, Hollywood traditionalists like Steven Spielberg have said that streaming movies shouldn’t be considered for awards. (“Roma” did play in theaters, but in a limited run.)

Spielberg, who won a best-picture award for “Schindler’s List,” is one of the three Academy governors of the directors branch. The board of governors is tasked with setting the Academy’s strategic vision.

The Academy didn’t have an immediate comment.

To contact the reporters on this story: Nick Turner in Los Angeles at nturner7@bloomberg.net;Lucas Shaw in Los Angeles at lshaw31@bloomberg.net;David McLaughlin in Washington at dmclaughlin9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.