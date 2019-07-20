(Bloomberg) -- Netflix and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have agreed to a contract covering dramatic live-action productions, a first-of-its-kind deal between the union and the global streaming service.

The deal includes gains in theatrical residuals, greater rights for members in the areas of options and exclusivity, improved overtime rules for stunt performers and specific protections for members regarding harassment and auditions.

“We are always looking to adapt and grow within the changing environment of our industry. This groundbreaking agreement speaks to that,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris.

The agreement expires in 2020 and includes foreign-language live-action and animated motion pictures dubbed into English.

“We are pleased that we were able to work with SAG-AFTRA to address these issues unique to Netflix’s production needs and we commend SAG-AFTRA leadership for its creative approach," said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lauren Berry in New York at lberry4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sonali Pathirana at spathirana@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.