(Bloomberg) -- Channing Dungey, the first African-American to lead entertainment programming on network television, is heading to Netflix Inc., where she’ll oversee original content and work with longtime collaborators Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris.

Dungey, who developed a string of hit shows for Walt Disney Co.’s ABC, will join some of Netflix’s highest-profile producers -- part of an influx of talent from the broadcast networks to the digital platform.

Dungey had worked with Rhimes and Barris to make popular ABC shows such as “Scandal,” but her stint as head of entertainment programming at the network didn’t go as smoothly. After taking that role in 2016, she tried unsuccessfully to turn around flagging ratings at ABC. Dungey announced her resignation last month.

At Netflix, Dungey will take the newly created role of vice president of original content, reporting to Cindy Holland. She starts in February.

The UCLA graduate will shepherd works by Higher Ground Productions, the production outlet for former President Obama and Michelle Obama, as well as Jenji Kohan, Marti Noxon and Steven DeKnight.

“Channing is a creative force whose taste and talent have earned her the admiration of her peers across the industry,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “She’s a risk taker and ground-breaker and talent love working with her.”

