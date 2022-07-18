(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. will ask customers in five Latin America countries to pay a fee if they want to use their account in an additional home, a test the company hopes will curb password sharing and generate additional revenue from the many people using borrowed accounts.

Customers in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic will be asked to pay an extra fee if they use an account for more than two weeks outside of their primary residence. The additional home will cost 219 pesos ($1.70) in Argentina and $2.99 in the other countries.

Netflix has said that more than 100 million households are using accounts paid for by other people, and blamed password sharing as one of the primary reasons for its flagging subscriber growth. The company lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter, and forecast it would lose 2 million more in the second. Its share price has dropped more than 65% this year as investors fret that the streaming business is in trouble.

“Today’s widespread account sharing between households undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve our service,” Chengyi Long, a director of production innovation, said in a statement.

Password sharing has been particularly high in Latin America, where Netflix is conducting its first two tests to see if people will pay for access. The company has been asking customers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru to pay to an additional fee to add a member to an account. That new member sets up a sub-account with their own email address and can use Netflix at the same time as the primary account holder.

This latest test is targeted at customers who are using the same account in multiple households. Customers will still be able to use the same account while traveling. But if they use an account in some place that isn’t one of their paying households for more than two weeks, they will receive an in-app notification asking them to either add a household or change their primary household.

Customers can manage their households, adding or deleting them as they choose. Adding households doesn’t increase the number of people who can watch Netflix at the same time.

A basic plan allows customers to watch one screen at a time. The pricier standard plan allows for two separate screens, and the premium plan allows four.

