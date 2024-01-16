(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is testing a joint plan with French retailer Carrefour SA in a pilot project to win more customers to its cheapest subscription and that mimics a model used by Amazon.com Inc. to boost streaming customers.

Customers in Bordeaux and Rouen will be offered the standard ad-supported Netflix subscription for €5.99 ($6.52) a month in a package that also includes 10% off Carrefour-branded supermarket products and free shipping for orders above €60 , the companies said in a joint statement late on Monday. If enough users sign up to the trial, Carrefour said it will expand the offer to its customers across France.

Netflix is looking for ways to push its lower-priced plan, which launched in 2022 and has now reached 23 million customers worldwide, a company spokesperson said. Amazon Prime Video has followed a similar tact in winning users for its streaming service, offering it as part of the bundle for its expedited Prime delivery service.

“Thanks to this partnership, we hope to make our series, films and games even more accessible to new audiences,” said Laurent Uguen, sales director at Netflix.

(Adds updated number of Netflix subscribers in third paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.